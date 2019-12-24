Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.88

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $81.67, with a volume of 15384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

