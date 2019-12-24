ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Director Robert D. Agdern Acquires 5,734 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Director Robert D. Agdern purchased 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $50,344.52.

NYSE:CTR opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Get ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 522,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 334,700 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 17.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.