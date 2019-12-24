Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.14 Million

Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will announce sales of $566.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $511.00 million and the highest is $615.50 million. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $696.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 739,275 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7,324.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,939,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,328 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,363,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 565,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,110,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 198,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $14,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

