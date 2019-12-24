CloakCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.34 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 67.9% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $13,197.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00008452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004856 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000811 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00051544 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,380,368 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Upbit, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

