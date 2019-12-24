Comparing BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Sturgis Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBI)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 28.48% 14.27% 1.72% Sturgis Bancorp 20.30% N/A N/A

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BancFirst pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and Sturgis Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $428.40 million 4.79 $125.81 million $3.82 16.45 Sturgis Bancorp $22.48 million 1.97 $4.37 million N/A N/A

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BancFirst and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BancFirst beats Sturgis Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

