Comparing Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) & Aclaris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.15, meaning that its stock price is 315% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Generex Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics -1,165.39% -83.22% -56.91% Generex Biotechnology 161.55% -341.82% -49.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Generex Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics $10.09 million 7.47 -$132.74 million ($4.03) -0.45 Generex Biotechnology $6.20 million 4.67 -$9.34 million N/A N/A

Generex Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and Generex Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 394.51%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Generex Biotechnology.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics beats Generex Biotechnology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream. It is also developing A-101, a high-concentration formulation of hydrogen peroxide that is in Phase III clinical trial for common warts; and ATI-501 and ATI-502 Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, which are in Phase II clinical trials for alopecia areata (AA) and other dermatological indications. In addition, the company's products under development include ATI-450 MK-2 pathway oral inhibitor for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome, and pyoderma gangrenosum; ATI-1777 JAK1/JAK3 soft topical inhibitor for atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, and alopecia areata; ITK/JAK3 soft topical and oral inhibitors to treat psoriasis and inflammatory diseases; MK-2 pathway oral inhibitor for oncology; and ITK-JAK3 oral gut-restricted inhibitor for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's disease. Further, it provides contract research laboratory services. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of JAK inhibitors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors with low levels of expression of the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and cassette devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with HydRx Farms Ltd. to co-develop products for the delivery of cannabinoids via the buccal mucosa. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Miramar, Florida.

