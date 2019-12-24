Comparing Model N (NYSE:MODN) & Livongo Health (NYSE:LVGO)

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Model N shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -13.66% -29.48% -9.34% Livongo Health -43.59% -119.92% -21.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Model N and Livongo Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 0 7 0 3.00 Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90

Model N presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.16%. Livongo Health has a consensus price target of $44.30, suggesting a potential upside of 66.73%. Given Livongo Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than Model N.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Model N and Livongo Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $141.24 million 8.24 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -82.07 Livongo Health $68.43 million 36.69 -$33.38 million N/A N/A

Model N has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health.

Summary

Model N beats Livongo Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

