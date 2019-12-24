Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $39.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CAG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after buying an additional 3,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,759,000 after buying an additional 874,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,451,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

