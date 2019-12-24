Contrasting Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon Globocare and ATIF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Globocare $1.56 million 94.71 -$7.77 million N/A N/A ATIF $5.31 million 13.30 $1.95 million N/A N/A

ATIF has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Globocare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avalon Globocare and ATIF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATIF shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Avalon Globocare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Globocare and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Globocare -1,081.80% -164.86% -113.15% ATIF N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ATIF beats Avalon Globocare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership with Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy; a research and licensing agreement with Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop technology for cellular therapy; and strategic partnership with GE Healthcare to enhance standardized automation and bio-production for cellular medicines. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

