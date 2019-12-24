Contrasting BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of BroadVision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of BroadVision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BroadVision and Shopify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BroadVision 0 0 0 0 N/A Shopify 2 10 14 0 2.46

Shopify has a consensus price target of $334.16, indicating a potential downside of 14.13%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than BroadVision.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BroadVision and Shopify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BroadVision $5.05 million 2.86 -$7.00 million N/A N/A Shopify $1.07 billion 41.82 -$64.55 million ($0.61) -637.92

BroadVision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify.

Risk & Volatility

BroadVision has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BroadVision and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BroadVision 8.79% -68.08% -32.34% Shopify -8.97% -3.36% -3.00%

Summary

Shopify beats BroadVision on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BroadVision Company Profile

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

