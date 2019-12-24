Contrasting United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 33.99% 14.45% 1.68% Sandy Spring Bancorp 27.41% 10.11% 1.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Security Bancshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus price target of $36.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.62%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $41.22 million 4.36 $14.02 million N/A N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp $385.13 million 3.53 $100.86 million $2.86 13.33

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats United Security Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and installment loans. The company also offers cashier's check, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box, payroll direct deposit, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of January 23, 2019, it operated through 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 55 community offices and 6 financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

