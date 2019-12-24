CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of CorePoint Lodging worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 30.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPLG opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $609.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

