Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Purchases $15,000.23 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $15,000.23. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

