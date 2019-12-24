Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Head-To-Head Analysis

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Cortexyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A N/A -$12.44 million N/A N/A Cortexyme N/A N/A -$12.48 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -31.84% -30.83% Cortexyme N/A -58.22% -26.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for INmune Bio and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 114.12%. Cortexyme has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 50.30%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Cortexyme on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

