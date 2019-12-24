Cowen Cuts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $169.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $185.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $139.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $173.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,818.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $33,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,820.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $968,241,000 after buying an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 17.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,474,000 after acquiring an additional 326,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $115,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2,068.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 657,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

