Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of CRESY opened at $7.16 on Friday. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.32 million for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

