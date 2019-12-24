Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.11. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,534,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 75.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth about $1,639,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth about $1,694,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

