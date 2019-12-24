Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Deutsche Bank

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $123.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

DRI stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,108,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

