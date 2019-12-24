Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $772,446.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,565 shares of company stock worth $11,796,640. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

