DeVault (DVT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $320.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $16,462.00 and approximately $320.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00031630 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003831 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001340 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

