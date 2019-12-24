DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

