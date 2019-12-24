Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Diversified Return International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

