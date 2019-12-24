Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

DLB has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

DLB opened at $68.11 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $70.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $319,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,322 shares of company stock worth $14,305,178. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

