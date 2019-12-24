Dragon Option Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $12,162.00 and $25,565.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, BigONE, Bancor Network and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,251,522 tokens.

Dragon Option's official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bancor Network, Hoo and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

