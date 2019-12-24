DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DRRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on DURECT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.53.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.97 on Friday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $463.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in DURECT by 76.3% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DURECT in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

