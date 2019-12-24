Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of DVAX opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 433,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

