e-Chat Market Capitalization Tops $3,663.00 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. e-Chat has a total market cap of $3,663.00 and $9,979.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Chat has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One e-Chat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.06196043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023049 BTC.

e-Chat Token Profile

e-Chat is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io.

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

