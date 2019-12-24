Edgeless 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $678.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $678.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Tidex and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01181006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025194 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119126 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, ABCC, Bittrex, HitBTC, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

