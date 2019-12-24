Einsteinium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $167,317.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and $167,317.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00551694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009007 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000251 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,115,958 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

