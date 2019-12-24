Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.15 ($8.31).

Several equities analysts have commented on ENEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

