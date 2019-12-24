Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $9.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Engagement Labs Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

