Enjin Coin One Day Volume Reaches $6.27 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $61.95 million and $6.27 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin launched on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,964,644 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Upbit, Binance, COSS, Kyber Network, Tidex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kucoin, IDEX, Liqui, Cobinhood, OKEx, Cryptopia, Livecoin and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.