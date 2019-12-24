Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.63 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

