Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) Director Acquires C$11,850.00 in Stock

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) Director Hugh Mclellan Balkam bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$11,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$459,000.

Hugh Mclellan Balkam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Hugh Mclellan Balkam sold 716,000 shares of Eskay Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$64,440.00.

Eskay Mining stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. Eskay Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.20.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

