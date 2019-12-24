Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETON. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

ETON opened at $6.98 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

