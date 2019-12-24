Everus Price Reaches $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Everus has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $597.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $20.33 and $32.15. During the last week, Everus has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.06196043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,919,134 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $50.98, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

