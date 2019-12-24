Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,939.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

