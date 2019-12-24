Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,175 DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in DCP Midstream by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $750,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 9,095.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.10. DCP Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

