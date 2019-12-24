Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 639 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 639 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 43.2% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,301 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 771,040 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,781,000 after buying an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cree by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 462,685 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 209,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cree by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

