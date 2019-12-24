Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 100 Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $367.76 on Tuesday. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $372.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $322.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.22.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

