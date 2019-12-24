Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,818 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 243,000.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.