Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $25,000 in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at $123,389,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,631,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,259,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,531,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,695,000 after acquiring an additional 344,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $48.93.

SNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

