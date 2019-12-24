Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $26,000 in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viacom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viacom by 90.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the second quarter worth $1,897,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

VIA opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.