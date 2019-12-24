Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $28,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,785,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $541,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $164,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333 over the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.