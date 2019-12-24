Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 54.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in GATX by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GATX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. ValuEngine cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.