Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Viacom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viacom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Viacom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Viacom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Viacom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Viacom stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Viacom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Viacom’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

