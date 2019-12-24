Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 22.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $700,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 52.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,863,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,598,000 after buying an additional 987,993 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,141,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,479,000 after buying an additional 441,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

