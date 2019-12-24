Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $62.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.