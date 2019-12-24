Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,121,000 after purchasing an additional 274,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after buying an additional 121,443 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,969,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $237.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $240.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.70 and its 200 day moving average is $212.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.82.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.