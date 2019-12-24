Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

